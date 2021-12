By Trend

A one-time insurance payment in the amount of 11,000 manats ($6,473) is provided for the heirs of the servicemen who died in the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan at the Garaheybat training ground in the Khizi district, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association Public Association Elmar Mirsalayev said, Trend reports.

Will be updated