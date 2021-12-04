TODAY.AZ / Politics

Putin informs Erdogan on main results of Sochi trilateral meeting

04 December 2021 [13:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing TASS.

Putin informed Erdogan about the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place on November 26 in Sochi.

