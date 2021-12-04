Azerbaijan reconstructs railway in liberated lands

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan is reconstructing the Horadiz-Aghband railway line on its territories liberated from the 30-year Armenian occupation, Azertag has reported.

Founded on February 14, 2021, the 110.4-km-long single-track railway will consist of eight stations (Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Minjivan, Bartaz, Aghband) and over 300 engineering facilities will be constructed within the project, the report added.

It was noted that the entire railway line was drawn on a topographic plan by a drone, and a conceptual plan was developed.

Currently, the construction of a roadbed, as well as other facilities is being carried out in a 40-km area cleared from landmines. In a 21-km section of the road soil has already been prepared, rock and gravel materials have been paved, as well as rails have been laid on a 3-km section of the road.

Furthermore, artificial facilities including bridges and reinforced concrete pipes are being built along the road.

The reconstruction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway is expected to be completed by late 2022. As a grand strategic project, the railway will make a significant contribution to the economic potential of the liberated territories.

Moreover, as an integral part of the Zangazur corridor, the project will establish direct transport links between Nakhchivan exclave and Turkey that ultimately will boost Azerbaijan’s economic importance.

The railway will be of great importance both for the movement of citizens and the transportation of goods to the liberated lands. Most importantly, after many years the Turkic world will be reunited through the Zangazur corridor.

The opening of the Zangazur corridor will have a positive impact on the regional economy, as well as on the development of the Turkic-speaking countries, and will increase the importance of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

The Horadiz-Aghband railway was destroyed and suspended in 1993 after the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenian armed forces. The Horadiz station of Fuzuli region has been the last stop of the railway for 27 years.