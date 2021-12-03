Azerbaijan, OSCE countries mull region, economic, energy co-op

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the regional situation, as well as economic and energy cooperation with his counterparts representing different OSCE countries, the Foreign Ministry reported on December 2.

The bilateral meetings between Bayramov and other foreign ministers were held on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council organized in Stockholm, Sweden.

Finland, Estonia, Iceland, the Netherlands

Individual bilateral meetings of Bayramov and his counterparts from Finland (Pekka Haavisto), Estonia (Eva-Maria Liimets), Iceland (Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir) ad the Netherlands (Ben Knapen) focused on bilateral relations, as well as the further expansion of mutual ties in the economic, green energy, high technology, education, humanitarian and other fields.

Bayramov briefed his counterparts in detail about the current regional situation, the work carried out in various formats to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations on the basis of norms and principles of international law, as well as steps taken to implement trilateral statements signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed the importance of unblocking regional communications and the delimitation of the state borders with Armenia. He noted that Azerbaijan supports the settlement of disputes with Armenia through dialogue.

Stressing the importance of the international community's support for the efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijani ties, the minister said that unilateral and biased approaches failed to contribute to the said efforts.

The ministers also focused on bilateral and existing international cooperation within international organizations, including the OSCE.

The senior officials also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

At the meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Bayramov welcomed Finland's initiative to chair the OSCE in 2025 to celebrate the Helsinki Final Act’s 50th anniversary.

Bayramov and his European counterparts also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Greece, Austria, Portugal, Italy, Belarus

On the margins of the 28th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Bayramov also had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Greece (Nikos Dendias), Austria (Michael Linhart), Portugal (Augusto Santos Silva) and Belarus (Vladimir Makei).

The ministers discussed the current state of bilateral ties and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The parties highlighted the importance of economic and cultural ties. They underlined the significance of cooperation within international organizations, especially with the European Union, OSCE, and the United Nations.

Bayramov briefed his counterparts about the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, its grave consequences, the current post-war regional situation, new post-war realities, the reconstruction of liberated territories and details about the implementation of trilateral statements.

Bayramov also touched upon the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state borders based on the principles of international law.

Furthermore, Bayramov stressed Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe's energy security. He noted the prospects of cooperation with the EU in the field of alternative energy, adding that the liberated areas have been declared a green energy zone.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev discussed bilateral cooperation with his Italian counterpart Benedetto Della Vedova in Stockholm on December 2, 2021, the ministry said in a separate report.

Vedova expressed his condolences over the helicopter crash that killed 14 Azerbaijani servicemen.

Rzayev briefed his counterpart on the post-war regional situation, the reconstruction and the reintegration work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories.