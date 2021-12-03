Australia calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to delimit and demarcate state borders

By Trend

Australia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve topical humanitarian issues, including the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the state border between the countries, Ruth Constantine, second secretary of the Australian Embassy in Vienna, said during the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

Constantine added that Australia is concerned about armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and calls on the countries to strive for achieving long-term peace in the region.

"This also applies to the humanitarian issues, including the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the state border between the countries," the second secretary of the Australian Embassy in Vienna said.