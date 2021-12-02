Israel always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – ambassador

By Trend

Israel has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

Having congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the second Karabakh war, the ambassador noted that Israel actively provided humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan, including a delegation of Israeli doctors participated in the treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers who were wounded in the war.

According to Deek, Israel is also cooperating with Azerbaijan in the restoration of the liberated territories.

In addition, he noted that Israel is interested in further development of cooperation with Azerbaijan.