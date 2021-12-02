One killed, eight wounded in mine blasts in November 2021

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Nine people suffered from mine explosions in Azerbaijan in November 2021, Trend reported, quoting the Azerbaijani public association Campaign Against Mines.

It was reported that the data was obtained from the official structures, regional coordinators, and other sources.

“One civilian died in mine explosion in November. As a result of mine explosions, eight people, including a sapper, a border guard, two servicemen of internal troops, and four civilians were wounded,” the statement added.

During the reported period, six incidents occurred as a result of anti-personnel mine explosions and one incident as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion.

Mine explosions occurred in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil, Aghdam, Goranboy, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Zangilan regions.

“Since the beginning of the year, 97 Azerbaijani citizens have suffered from mine explosions and unexploded ordnance.

Earlier, the Mine Action Agency reported that 10,456 anti-personnel and 4,683 anti-tank mines, as well as 12,659 unexploded ordnances, were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions from November 10, 2020, to November 30, 2021. In addition, the agency found and defused 256 anti-personnel and 354 anti-tank mines, as well as 223 unexploded ordnances in the abovementioned territories in November 2021.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

About 180 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines laid by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around Karabakh.

On June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of the Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

In his interview to CNN Turk channel on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev said that the accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.