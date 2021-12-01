Prosecutor-general: Some try to use helicopter crash for political purposes

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev, who is on a visit to Kyiv, has said that some people are trying to use the November 30 military helicopter crash for political purposes.

He regretted that some people are trying to use the incident for political purposes, spreading unfounded rumors.

"The most stringent measures envisaged upon the Azerbaijani legislation will be taken against these people. It is unacceptable to use this tragedy for political purposes,” he stressed.

The prosecutor-general noted that a criminal case on the military helicopter crash had been initiated.

“The criminal case will be thoroughly investigated upon President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions,” he said.

Aliyev noted that all reasons for the incident will be revealed. He added that the Azerbaijani public will be informed about the investigation.

"On my behalf and behalf of the staff of the Prosecutor-General's Office, I express condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the crash of the Mi-17 helicopter of the State Border Service, which was making a training flight and I wish recovery to the wounded," Aliyev added.

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service departed from the Sangachal airfield to participate in exercise and crashed while landing at the Garaheybat training center, as a result of which 14 were killed and two wounded.

Earlier, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that all possible versions of the crash are thoroughly checked.

An inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of management of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Border Service, as well as forensic, technical, fire and medical experts. At the same time, the deciphering of the black box with the involvement of the specialists from the Defence Ministry is currently underway.

In recent years, there have been various helicopter crashes in different countries such as Japan, Norway, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Mexico, and others. In March this year, nine people were killed in a military helicopter crash in Turkey. Over 10 helicopters have crashed in neighboring Russia over the past two years.

The happened incident is a big tragedy and loss, but no country in the world is insured against this. The causes of the accident are being investigated.