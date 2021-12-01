Erdogan pays condolences to Aliyev over helicopter crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev over the deadly helicopter crash in Khizi region on November 30, Azertag has reported.

In a telephone conversation with President Aliyev on November 30, Erdogan expressed condolences to Aliyev over the death of servicemen as a result of the helicopter crash, wished patience to the family members of those killed in the crash and speedy recovery to the wounded.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President Erdogan for condolences.

The Azerbaijani State Border Service's 14 officers were killed and two were wounded in the crash in Khizi at 1040 on November 30.