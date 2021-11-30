Turkey condoles with Azerbaijan over deadly helicopter crash

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkey has paid condolences to Azerbaijan over the deadly military helicopter crash in Khizi region on November 30.

In a message of condolences over the crash of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's military helicopter, the Turkish National Defence Ministry tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the helicopter crash of the State Border Service in fraternal Azerbaijan. May God rest the souls of the dead!”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also extended his condolences over the crash to the Azerbaijani armed forces, the government, and the people.

Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on November 30 to share his condolences over the crash. In turn, Bayramov shared his condolences with Cavusoglu over the deadly hurricane in Istanbul.

The crash took place during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range at about 10:40 (GMT+4) on November 30. As a result, there are dead and wounded among the crew members of the helicopter.

The most horrific helicopter crash in Azerbaijan's history took place in Khojavand region's Garakand village on November 20, 1991. A total of 22 people, including Secretary of State Tofig Ismayilov, Prosecutor-General Ismat Gayibov, Interior Minister Mahammad Asadov and others were killed in the crash.

On July 24, 2019, the Azerbaijani Air Force's aircraft MIG-29, which was conducting training flights, suddenly disappeared from radars. The pilot of the plane, Lt-Col Rashad Atakishiyev, went missing after the plane crashed into the Caspian Sea. After a long search, the pilot's body was found.