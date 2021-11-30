President receives Pakistani defence production minister[UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Federal Minister for Defence Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Zobaida Jalal, Azertag reported on November 30.

The sides praised the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in various fields. The importance of Zobaida Jalal’s visit in terms of expanding this cooperation was pointed out.

Recalling with satisfaction his recent meeting with the President of Pakistan, the President of Azerbaijan noted that this meeting was very successful and contributed to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Touching upon the activities of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Commission meeting to be held in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the event would serve to expand economic cooperation, increase trade and raise the level of relations between business communities of the two countries. The head of state also stressed the need for setting out investment priorities.

President Ilham Aliyev once again thanked Pakistan for its continued political and moral support for and brotherly stance on Azerbaijan's just position during the Patriotic War and stressed that the Azerbaijani people appreciated it.

In this regard, the President noted that the Azerbaijani side would be pleased to see Pakistani companies among the foreign companies involved in the reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated territories.

Minister Zobaida Jalal stressed that her country highly values brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, noting that these relations had passed the test of time over the years. He noted that the victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War was celebrated in Pakistan with festive events, describing it as an indicator of brotherly relations between the two countries.

The minister expressed her confidence that the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Commission would also contribute to expanding bilateral relations.

The sides also highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in all areas, including trade, energy, transport, tourism, education and military-technical spheres. They exchanged views on further expansion of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey trilateral cooperation format in various directions. The two countries' constant support to each other, both bilaterally and within international organizations was hailed at the meeting.