Aliyev hails Russia's role in normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia ties [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Russia plays a very important role in the normalization of ties between Armenian and Azerbaijan, Azertag reported on November 29.

He made the remarks in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel.

"We view this very positively in Azerbaijan. I said this at today's meeting. Russia plays a very important role in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is evidenced by the Joint Statement adopted at the end of the meeting [in Sochi on November 26] on the steps taken to open transport networks and prepare the delimitation commission for work," he said.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan "has repeatedly raised all these issues and Russia has always supported them. Therefore, today's meeting is very important".

On November 26, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement in Sochi after holding a trilateral meeting.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that the statement signed by the three leaders as a result of the meeting in Sochi fully reflects Azerbaijan’s position.

"The statement stresses the speedy implementation of projects aimed at revealing the economic potential of the region, including the opening of railways and highways," the ministry said.