Declaration of Economic Cooperation Organization celebrates admirable leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - US expert

By Trend

Declaration of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) celebrates the admirable leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

He noted that the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization is a major global event that sets main priorities in the Eurasian landmass particularly in industrial and economic development.

"The declaration approved by member states of the ECO on the occasion and in congratulating Azerbaijan for its glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War is a call upon Armenia to accept its defeat and open a new chapter of cooperation with Azerbaijan. ECO declaration celebrates the admirable leadership of President Ilham Aliyev," Tase said.

In his words, Turkmenistan and the other member states of ECO are eagerly looking forward to collaborate with Azerbaijan in using Zangezur Corridor as a bridge that would connect their industries, commodities, and agricultural producers with the markets of Turkey, Black Sea Region and Europe.

"Armenia must take a step forward to embrace a growing economic partnership with ECO member countries and step away from the underground economy that is tarnishing Armenia's image abroad," he added.