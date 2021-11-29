Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan intergovernmental commission to be held soon

By Trend

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan intergovernmental commission would be held soon, Trend reports.

This was stated during the meeting held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi in Ashgabat.

The sides hailed the relations between the two countries. Pakistan’s firm and principled position in connection with the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, which is already in the past was emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, emphasizing the role of the intergovernmental commission. They underlined that next meeting of the commission would be held soon.