Trilateral meeting in Sochi can be called historic - Chairman of State Duma Committee

By Trend

The trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, just like a year ago, can again be called historic, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky shared this on his Telegram page, Trend reports.

"An important step has been taken in Sochi.

According to the Russian President, by the end of the year, mechanisms on border demarcation and delimitation will be created between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Of course, this will require increased security in the border areas, and the agreements reached are yet to be implemented. However, a positive start is already given," he noted.

According to him the leaders of the three countries stressed the need to launch certain projects as soon as possible to unleash the economic potential of Karabakh.

"The signed statement following the talks once again demonstrates the role of Russia as one of the most effective mediators in the Karabakh settlement. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are our key allies and partners," he added.