Baku, Moscow mull prospects for humanitarian cooperation

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed prospects for the development of humanitarian cooperation.

The issue in question was discussed by the head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, and Russian President's Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

The two officials emphasized the special role of the Azerbaijani and Russian leaders in the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation at the level of strategic partnership based on friendship and good neighborliness.

They noted the special importance of the humanitarian sphere, which is one of the important areas of bilateral relations, and reiterated their mutual intention to develop cooperation in this area.

In addition, interaction in the field of culture, which is a significant component of humanitarian ties, was discussed, and the sides considered holding joint events in this area.

Also, the care and attention paid to the Russian language and Russian culture at the state level in Azerbaijan was highly appreciated. It was noted that Azerbaijan has more than 340 schools, where instruction is provided in Russian.

Furthermore, the sides noted with satisfaction the continuation of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the humanitarian sphere, despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest also took place.

Earlier, Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Chairman Fuad Muradov discussed with Shvydkoy the further development of bilateral Azerbaijani-Russian relations and the expansion of cultural ties.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.

Russia also played a prominent role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.