Azerbaijan, Argentina boost trade ties amid COVID-19

Argentine's outgoing ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella has said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in trade ties with Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held on November 23 on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

Stressing the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries, he expressed confidence that efforts will be made to further develop bilateral relations.

In turn, Bayramov appreciated the ambassador's efforts in the development of Azerbaijan-Argentine relations and wished him success in his future activities.

Stating that both countries comply with the norms and principles of international law, the minister stressed that along with the development of bilateral relations there is mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The minister noted that Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella served as ambassador at a historic period for Azerbaijan. He stressed that the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories created an opportunity for building lasting peace and cooperation in the region.

Bayramov also voiced Azerbaijan’s position on the normalization of relations on the basis of international law.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani-Argentinian trade amounted to $26 million in 2020. Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $5.5 million, while imports to $20.5 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $36 million in the first nine months of 2021.