Defence Ministry arranges media tour to liberated Aghdam

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has organized a tour for media representatives to Aghdam region liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

As a part of the tour, journalists interviewed and filmed the military personnel serving in the region and participants in the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020, the ministry said.

During the interviews, those participating in the war shared their memories about the combat operations held for the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from Armenia's 30-year occupation.

As part of their visit, journalists familiarized themselves with the barracks, medical points, canteens, kitchens, weapon rooms, and bathroom-sanitary facilities established in the modular military units stationed in Aghdam.

It was noted that the military units had been supplied with modern equipment and devices to facilitate the personnel’s service and combat activities, as well as to provide their living conditions.

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the construction of new military units and activities for the improvement of servicemen's social and living conditions are underway on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Steps to improve military infrastructures in line with modern standards continues within the framework of reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan army, the ministry reported.

Earlier, Azerbaijan inaugurated another modular military unit in liberated Aghdam region.

Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since last year's war.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.