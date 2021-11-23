France unable to fulfill its commitments as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair - Azerbaijani MP

By Trend

France is unable to fulfill its commitments as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said at a plenary meeting of the parliament on Nov. 23, Trend reports.

Mammadov pointed out that the trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia’s prime minister on November 10, 2020 put an end to the second Karabakh war [which lasted for 44 days from late Sept. to early Nov. of last year] and created new opportunities for peace and cooperation in the region.

"The Karabakh conflict has ended and a new historical opportunity appeared in the region to start a new stage. Unfortunately, some countries are trying to hinder this historical opportunity with their illogical actions," he noted.

According to the MP, the reception of the Armenian separatists [living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region] in the French Senate, at the level of the Republican faction, the Mayor of Valence city, and representatives of the Rhone-Alpes region, testifies to the display of double standards and the inability to correctly assess the new realities prevailing in the South Caucasus.

"The steps taken by the representatives of the local authorities of France in the field of foreign policy contradict the legislation of this country. Its position as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group during and after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, which it continues to hold today, raises questions in the society and government of Azerbaijan. We haven’t yet received answers for them," Mammadov also said. "Both chambers of the French parliament adopted resolutions which are biased and contradict to international law. When the Azerbaijani lands were under Armenian occupation [before the Second Karabakh War], various cities and regions of France signed 28 illegal "documents" with the separatist regime. Thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani Embassy, 11 of them were canceled by court decisions, and on the other two, claims were filed in court."

Besides, the MP noted that as a result of the 44-day war, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, and currently the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group can be aimed at achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"It would be better if some French state structures, instead of taking the biased steps, would got familiarized with the impressions of the French ambassador [to Azerbaijan] from his yesterday's visit to liberated Aghdam," Mammadov said.

He also said that simultaneously with the events dedicated to the victory of Azerbaijan [in the Second Karabakh War], in which the French MPs, who are friends of the country, took part, an event was held in the French Senate, with the participation of the parliamentary delegation of Armenia on the anniversary of the adoption of a biased resolution on the need to recognize the separatist regime in Karabakh.

"This once again testifies to the prejudiced attitude of France and its inability to fulfill its obligations as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group," added the MP.