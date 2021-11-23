Armenia's cultural genocide against Azerbaijan mulled in Los Angeles

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev has shed light on the outcomes of Armenia's cultural genocide against Azerbaijan.

On its official page on Twitter on November 23, the Azerbaijani Consulate-General said: "Nasimi Aghayev was delighted to join Consul General Can Oguz of Turkey and law enforcement officers of Los Angeles at a meeting of Council of Pakistan. Aghayev talked about the outcomes of horrendous cultural genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan".

It should be noted that the Council of Pakistan - one of the most influential Pakistani American organizations - hosted its board meeting, with Azerbaijani Consul General and Dean of the Los Angeles Consular Corps Nasimi Aghayev and Consul General of Turkey Can Oguz as invited guests, the Azerbaijani Consulate General reported.

Law enforcement officers of Los Angeles also joined the meeting, which was led by Council of Pakistan President Adnan Khan.

Turkish, Pakistani support to Azerbaijan

Speaking at the event, Aghayev thanked both the Turkish and Pakistani communities for their vocal support to Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War last year, the liberation of its territories from Armenia’s 30-year long barbaric occupation and the restoration of justice.

He highlighted the strong brotherhood between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey, and their respective communities in Los Angeles.

Aghayev mentioned that the consulates of three countries with the close participation of the Council of Pakistan hosted several events over the last years bringing the communities together.

Brutal Armenian destructions

Aghayev noted that during three decades of illegal occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories, Armenia razed to the ground over 10,000 sq km of area, including nine cities and 900 villages. Nearly all houses of over 800,000 forcibly displaced Azerbaijani civilians were looted and demolished brick by brick, and the materials were transported to Armenia and sold there.

In addition, Armenia destroyed 700 historical Azerbaijani monuments and 927 libraries with 4.6 million books. Aghayev stressed that 65 out of 67 Azerbaijani mosques were desecrated and destroyed, with many of the mosques turned into pigsties and cowsheds by Armenia. The consul general noted that Azerbaijan, which is now demining and rebuilding the liberated areas, wants to sign a peace treaty with Armenia as soon as possible.

Then a short film produced by Azerbaijan’s Los Angeles Consulate General, titled “Cultural Genocide in the Caucasus: The worst cultural genocide of the 21st century,” was screened.

Azerbaijani, Turkish Americans' security

In his remarks, Turkish Consul General Can Oguz recognized the robust contributions of the Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani communities to California's rich diversity. He thanked the law enforcement for their selfless efforts for the safety and security of all minority groups.

Reminding the guests of the heinous assassinations of Turkish diplomats in Los Angeles by Armenian terrorists, Oguz thanked the law enforcement for their dedicated work in ensuring a safe environment for Turkish and Azerbaijani diplomats in Los Angeles, who are still threatened by radical Armenian groups.

Oguz shared his concern about the rising hate attacks against Turkish and Azerbaijani Americans in Los Angeles and underscored the importance of the strong solidarity and cooperation among Pakistani, Turkish and Azerbaijani communities against these hostile acts.

Visits to liberated lands

Speaking at the event were also the leaders of the Islamic Center of Inglewood (ICI) - one of the largest and oldest mosques in Southern California - namely ICI President Javed Bava and ICI Co-Directors for Muslim Outreach Ismail Keekeebhai and Zubair Rawda.

At the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Consulate General, they recently visited Azerbaijan, together with Christian and Jewish faith leaders of Los Angeles. During the visit, they had the opportunity to also travel to the liberated cities of Aghdam and Shusha.

The speakers shared their devastation of witnessing unimaginable destruction committed by Armenian troops in Karabakh during three decades of brutal occupation. They stressed that desecrating and destroying the houses of worship was totally unacceptable and must be condemned by all. The speakers also shared their impression of Azerbaijan’s interfaith harmony and multiculturalism, as well as many meetings in Baku with faith leaders of all three religions.

Council of Pakistan President Adnan Khan said: “Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan are three nations who have bonded to become one as brothers”.

“Since the early 1990s, the Armenian army has committed genocide against Azerbaijani people. The people of Pakistan demand justice for Azerbaijan. The destruction of houses of worship, the destruction of cities committed by the Armenian army has to be addressed, and the Armenian government has to be held accountable. The United Nations cannot sit silent,” Adnan Khan noted.