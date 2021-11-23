President receives new Bangladeshi envoy's credentials [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani President llham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Gousal Azam Sarker, Azertag reported on November 23.

Ambassador Gousal Azam Sarker hailed President Ilham Aliyev's wise policy in Azerbaijan's achievements in energy policy, which was founded by great leader Heydar Aliyev. He noted that during his tenure, the embassy will do its utmost to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined good political dialogue between the two countries within international organizations and commended Bangladesh for supporting the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement until 2023.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan made great efforts to protect the interests of member countries, the fight against COVID-19 and the fair distribution of vaccines.

President Ilham Aliyev praised Bangladesh's support for Azerbaijan's just position on the liberation of Azerbaijani historical lands from Armenian occupation both within the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The head of state expressed his hope that the embassy would contribute to the development of relations and the definition of priorities for economic cooperation between the two countries during Gousal Azam Sarker’s diplomatic tenure.

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Gousal Azam Sarker, noted that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Azerbaijan.