Aliyev receives incoming Cambodian envoy's credentials [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Kingdom of Cambodia Kim Heng Meas, Azertag reported on November 23.

Ambassador Kim Heng Meas presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Describing Cambodia as a friendly country to Azerbaijan, the head of state expressed Azerbaijan’s interest in developing bilateral relations.

Noting that there are very close political ties between Azerbaijan and Cambodia, the head of state expressed his hope that Ambassador Kim Heng Meas would spare no efforts to establish cooperation between the two countries’ business circles. President Ilham Aliyev also underlined a good potential for expanding humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Kim Heng Meas thanked for the kind words and extended His Majesty Kambodian King Norodom Sihamoni’s greetings and wishes for prosperity to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Norodom Sihamoni and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the His Majesty the King.

Pointing out the high level of relations between the two countries within regional and international organizations, Ambassador Kim Heng Meas noted that he would spare no efforts to contribute to the strengthening of Cambodia-Azerbaijan friendly relations and cooperation during his tenure.