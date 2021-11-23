President receives credentials of incoming Finnish ambassador

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland Kirsti Narinen, Azertag reported.

Ambassador Kirsti Narinen extended Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s greetings to the head of state and presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Sauli Niinisto and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Finnish President. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meetings with the President of Finland in a bilateral format and within international organizations. The head of state noted that the situation in the region had changed, underlining the ample opportunities for regional cooperation.

Ambassador Kirsti Narinen pointed to similarities between the two countries, underlining the opportunities to expand bilateral ties. The ambassador praised Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and peace and stability in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.







