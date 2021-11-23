Ilham Aliyev meets credentials of incoming Ugandan ambassador

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira, Azertag reported.

Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

It was noted at the meeting that the relations between the two countries were at a good level and there was mutual support within international organizations. The sides was also pointed out the active cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Republic of Uganda for its support in the decision to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement until 2023. The head of state noted that as a country chairing the movement, Azerbaijan had been working hard to strengthen the unity among member states, especially in terms of tangible support in the fight against COVID-19. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to strengthen the ties among member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev said that a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN service) and the relevant body of Uganda. It was noted that relevant agencies of Azerbaijan were working to support the process of establishing the “ASAN service” in Uganda.

The sides praised Azerbaijan’s support for the UNESCO Trust Fund for the Education of Young Girls in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Ambassador Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira conveyed greetings of President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of the Ugandan President and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to President Yoweri Museveni.

Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira said that when he was appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, the President of Uganda had instructed him to strengthen political support between the two countries in the international arena. The ambassador passed on to the President of Azerbaijan the invitation of his country's leadership to visit Uganda at the earliest convenience. The ambassador also noted that the Ugandan leadership was interested in Azerbaijan's investment in his country. The diplomat said that Uganda was ready to contribute to promoting Azerbaijan on the African continent as an attractive travel destination.



