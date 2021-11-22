Azerbaijan, Korea eye Karabakh rehabilitation, partnership [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev and a visiting senior Korean official have discussed further opportunities for Azerbaijani-Korean cooperation in many spheres, including the rehabilitation of Karabakh liberated from Armenia’s occupation in 2020, Azertag reported on November 22.

At a meeting with Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation of the Republic of Korea Chong Soo Park, the head of state hailed the regular contacts between the two countries. Aliyev described this as an indicator of mutual interest in deepening cooperation on both sides.

He expressed his confidence that the high level of political relations between the two countries would have a positive impact on cooperation in all other areas.

Emphasizing that a presentation of the work to be done in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands would be held in the Republic of Korea in the coming days, Aliyev said that the aim was to involve Korean companies in the liberated lands.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Armenia consistently destroyed the Azerbaijani cities and villages during the occupation and that large-scale construction work had been launched on those territories after the victory. He added that companies from friendly countries to Azerbaijan were invited to this work. He stressed that a presentation of these activities in Korea once again confirmed the friendly relations between the two countries.

The president said that Korean companies successfully operated in various economic fields in Azerbaijan. Aliyev stressed these companies’ activities to implement major industrial infrastructure projects. He added that Korean companies also played a role in the modern architectural image of Baku.

Aliyev expressed his confidence that the visit of Chong Soo Park would contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

In turn, Chong Soo Park said that Korea's new northern policy covered 14 countries and Azerbaijan was the westernmost country among them. Noting that there were many similarities between Korea and Azerbaijan, including geopolitical positions, Chong Soo Park noted with satisfaction that Korea is located in a strategic place connecting the continents and oceans, while Azerbaijan is a transport hub connecting various international destinations and the Caspian Sea.

The sides pointed to Azerbaijan’s role in the East-West and North-South transport corridors, discussed opportunities for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as between economic zones. They also exchanged views on the prospects for relations in various fields, including renewable energy, transport, logistics and tourism.