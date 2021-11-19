Azerbaijan, Serbia eye regional situation, military co-op

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and newly-appointed Serbian ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic have discussed the regional situation and military cooperation, the ministry reported on November 18.

At a meeting held on November 18, the officials focused on mutual relations and the military and political situation in the region. They highlighted prospects for bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

Hasanov congratulated Vladisavljevic on his appointment as an ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding military cooperation between the two countries.

The two officials noted that Azerbaijan and Serbia are successfully developing ties in the military field as well.

In turn, Vladisavljevic expressed satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan. He pledged to contribute to the development of Azerbaijani-Serbian relations, especially in the military sphere.

He also advocated exchanging information on the Azerbaijani army's effective military operations during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Azerbaijan and Serbia cooperate in various spheres. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries in 2013 and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership signed in 2018 laid the foundation for the development of relations.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $5.9 million in the eight months of 2021. Trade between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2020.