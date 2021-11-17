President congratulates Latvian counterpart on Independence Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Latvia Egils Levits on the country's national holiday, Azertag reported on November 17.

“I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Latvia – the Independence Day," the president said.

"The Azerbaijan-Latvia friendship and cooperation enjoy fine traditions. I believe that our joints efforts to further strengthen our bilateral relations and expand our collaboration in all areas will continue to contribute to the welfare of our peoples. On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Latvia," the head of state wrote.