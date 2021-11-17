President congratulates Sultan of Oman on national holiday

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent congratulation to the Sultan of Oman - Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Azertag reported on November 17.

"I convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, to your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman," the president said.

"I believe that the Azerbaijan-Oman relations will continue to evolve and our collaboration will expand within international institutions, and particularly in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Oman," the head of state wrote.