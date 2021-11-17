Criminal action taken against Armenia's border provocations

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has launched criminal proceedings against the latest Armenian provocations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on November 17.

The criminal proceedings were initiated under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 120.2.12 (murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and 29, 120.2.12 (attempted murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), the report added.

“The prosecutor's office of the Republic of Azerbaijan carries out the necessary documentation and collects evidence in order to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed various crimes are brought to justice and punished in accordance with international law,” the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

It added that on November 16, under their military and political leadership's instructions, the Armenian armed forces shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar and Lachin regions in violation of the terms of the trilateral declaration signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10, 2020, as well as fundamental norms and principles of international law.

As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the provocation committed by Armenia on the state border was prevented.

However, seven Azerbaijani servicemen - Umud Niftaliyev, Orkhan Jabbarov, Natig Aliyev, Elchin Aghayev, Emin Alizade, Elchin Aliyev and Murad Khalilov were killed and 10 were wounded.

On November 17, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stressed that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension and confrontation that arose on the state border of the two countries.