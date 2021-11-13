Kazakh analyst: Azerbaijan-Turkey allied ties inspire many in Central Asia

Azerbaijani-Turkish allied relations have inspired many people in Central Asia, Kazakh political analyst, director of the Risk Assessment Group Dossym Satpayev has said.

Satpayev stressed that the 8th Summit of the Turkic Council is significant not only with a more expanded composition due to Turkmenistan’s participation but also with an expanded agenda covering global and regional issues.

"The definition of the concept of the Turkic Council until 2040 is on the agenda of the Summit, which is very important in terms of defining a strategy for further development," the political analyst added.

"Unfortunately, we see a lot of disturbing moments on the global stage now. Besides the remaining old challenges, numerous new ones have appeared. Of course, the Turkic-speaking countries must unite in such conditions."

The political analyst said that Turkey is the closest partner for Kazakhstan, while Azerbaijan is a fraternal country in the South Caucasus.

The political analyst added that Kazakhstan was observing the development of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and was very happy when Azerbaijan was able to achieve its long-established goal of returning the occupied territories.

The political analyst added that many people witnessed that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey is a partnership not only on paper, but it also brings quite concrete results.

"The most important value within the Turkic Council is the equal relations among the member-states. Of course, now it is necessary to prepare for regional and global challenges," Satpayev said.

Stressing one of such global challenges as climate change, the political analyst said that it is not a coincidence that the Summit is being held under the slogan of green technologies.

"All our countries are vulnerable to climate change. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are vulnerable over the Caspian Sea," he added.

The analyst stressed that "the predictions have already been made that the water level in the Caspian Sea may greatly decrease by the end of the 21st century, which will be an environmental disaster for us".

Satpayev said that for this reason cooperation is required as the problems in question can be minimized only together and within the coordination of the two countries' activities.