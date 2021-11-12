President attends inauguration of Turkic Council Secretariat new building in Istanbul [UPDATE]

A ceremony to inaugurate a new building of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States has been held in Istanbul, Azertag reported on November 12.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev attended the opening ceremony.

The heads of state and government raised national flags in front of the building and cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new secretariat building.



