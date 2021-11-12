Azerbaijani finance minister talks state budget expenditures for 2022

By Trend

The expenditures of the Azerbaijani state budget for 2022 have been calculated on the basis of the current exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters on Nov. 11 after the discussions on the Azerbaijani state budget for next year in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

“We are doing everything possible for our budgetary expenditures not to contribute to the depreciation of the Azerbaijani manat,” Sharifov said. “Therefore, the Ministry of Finance, together with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, are pursuing a coordinated policy.”