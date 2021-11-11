Azerbaijani Victory Day celebrations solemnly held overseas

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani diaspora members living in different parts of the world have solemnly celebrated Victory Day, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora has reported.

An awareness campaign dedicated to November 8 - Azerbaijan’s Victory and to November 9 - National Flag Day was held in New York.

As a part of the campaign, a billboard in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag with the inscription of "8 November. #KarabakhisAzerbaijan #Zafar" was displayed in Times Square for an hour.

The state committee added that the campaign will last throughout the week with the participation of the state committee members along with other participants.

Furthermore, a festive event titled "My flag is in Karabakh" dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day was held in Thessaloniki, Greece, the State Committee said in another report.

Azerbaijani, Turkish diplomats and other representatives attended the event, which was organized by the Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship Society GALA and the Thessaloniki Azerbaijan House, the report added.

A solemn concert dedicated to November 8 was held in the Israeli city of Afula.

The concert, organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association and the Afula City Hall, was attended by representatives of local authorities, the Azerbaijani parliament, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, the local community and the Azerbaijani Diaspora, the report added.

The speakers congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day recalling that Azerbaijani citizens of Jewish origin fought side by side with their Azerbaijani brothers in the 44-day war.

Furthermore, gratitude was expressed to Israeli political commentators, members of the media and activists of the Azerbaijani Diaspora for their moral support in conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community, and Israeli doctors for their services in bringing a group of our veterans back to normal life after the war.

Then, videos dedicated to Azerbaijani-Israeli friendly relations and Victory Day were displayed and the event continued with a holiday concert.

Another Victory Day concert was held at the magnificent Liechtenstein Palace in Vienna, Austria.

Organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the Azerbaijani embassy in Austria and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, the event was attended by Austrian state and government officials, members of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Vienna, international organizations, honorary consuls of Azerbaijan in Austria, representatives of the business community and the Azerbaijani community.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli addressed the event, stressing that this year marked the important stages in Azerbaijan's history - the restoration of state independence, Victory Day and Flag Day.

Then, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra conducted by Yalchin Adigozalov performed works by Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Asaf Zeynalli, Niyazi, Vasif Adigozalov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Farhad Badalbeyli and others.

The Azerbaijani embassy in the UAE tweeted that on the occasion of Victory Day, "an attribute of our state's power and a symbol of the victory - the Azerbaijani flag has been projected in Abu Dhabi".

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK shared on its official Twitter account the video of fireworks dedicated to Victory Day in the center of London under the sound of the song "Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijani embassy in the Republic of Korea shared on its official Twitter page a video report on the ceremony held by the embassy to mark Victory Day.