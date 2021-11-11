TODAY.AZ / Politics

President receives Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman, Azertag reported.

The sides noted that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have a very good history since the first days of Azerbaijan’s independence and that the ties are currently developing successfully. Pointing out fruitful energy relations, the long-term successful operation of BP in Azerbaijan was emphasized.

The importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the development of bilateral relations was underlined at the meeting. The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations.







