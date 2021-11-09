Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France

By Trend

The Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan, they must begin integration into the legal, economic, political and cultural space of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev said in the news program of the international French-speaking TV5 Monde channel, Trend reports on Nov. 9.

According to Mustafayev, Shusha is the historical center of Karabakh, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, the cradle of Azerbaijani poetry and literature.

"The school of national folklore and classical music was born here," he said.

Answering the relevant questions of the TV hosts, the ambassador said that the liberation of the city of Shusha put an end to the war.

"The war is over, the conflict has been resolved, but many questions and problems of the post-war, post-conflict period remain. These include the clearance of the liberated territories, the clarification of the fate of the missing nearly 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens, the reconstruction of destroyed cities and villages,” he stressed.

“It is also necessary to resolve the issue of delimitation and subsequent demarcation of the state borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We have long ago conveyed to the Armenian side a proposal to start a dialogue on this issue, we are waiting for a response from them," Mustafayev said.

"The territory of Azerbaijan is one and indivisible, there will be a place for Armenians on the basis of observance of the principle of equality of all before the law," the ambassador added.

A year ago, the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev wrote a glorious page in the history of Azerbaijan, putting an end to the 30-year occupation of Karabakh.

The work that international organizations could not do in 30 years, Azerbaijan did on its own - in 44 days. The liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation on November 8 last year was a decisive moment in the course of the Second Karabakh War.

During the broadcast, the ambassador also answered questions related to the role of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Israel in the region.

TV5 Monde is a French-Belgian-Swiss-Canadian international public broadcaster. It broadcasts to an audience of 350 million people in 200 countries around the world. About 80 million people watch its newscasts every week.