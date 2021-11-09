Turkey ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan – Turkish MoD

By Trend

Turkey is ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

After answering reporters' questions, the defense ministers of the brotherly countries made press statements.

Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed gratitude to the brotherly country for political and moral support in the second Karabakh war. It was noted that the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev demonstrated high professionalism in the 44-day war.

Speaking about joint exercises with the Turkish Armed Forces, the minister noted that work in this direction will be continued. The Minister of Defense thanked the Turkish counterpart and the delegation headed by him for the celebration of Victory Day with Azerbaijan.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar noted that both countries have a common history and stressed that the brotherhood of the two countries will last forever.

It was noted also that Turkey is always ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problems of Azerbaijan. The Minister of National Defense expressed confidence in the further development of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.