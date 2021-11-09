President Ilham Aliyev brought victory to Azerbaijan and peace to entire region - Turkish president's chief adviser

By Trend

The heroic sons of Azerbaijan entered Shusha - the pearl of Karabakh, one of the cradles of the culture of the Turkic-Islamic world, the homeland of "Khari Bulbul" on November 8, 2020, making the Armenian occupiers, who previously, not recognizing UN resolutions, continued the occupation for 28 years, flee, Yalcin Topcu, the chief adviser to the Turkish president, told Trend.

According to Topcu, the outcome of the war was decided by the liberation of Shusha from the 28-year occupation.

“With this glorious victory, the Armenian occupiers admitted their defeat and asked to stop the military operations. I sincerely congratulate President of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, who showed a great example of leadership, who, brought victory to Azerbaijan and peace to entire region, as well as heroic people of Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day," Topcu said.