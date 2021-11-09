Azerbaijan celebrating Victory Day in Shusha, on Jidir Duzu today - President Aliyev

We are celebrating Victory Day in Shusha, on the Jidir Duzu today, all of Azerbaijan celebrates this glorious holiday, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, Trend reports.

The president noted that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and restored historical justice.

“We have fulfilled our historic mission by driving the enemy out of our native lands. In 44 days, Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory by destroying all the fortifications and military positions Armenia had built in 30 years and crushed the Armenian army. This glorious holiday was presented to our people by you and tens of thousands of other servicemen like you,” the head of state said.