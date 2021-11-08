President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady visit Shusha [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Shusha for a visit, Azertag reported.

The head of state and the First Lady first attended the inauguration of the Victory Road in Fuzuli region. President Ilham Aliyev unveiled the Victory Road board.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation stones for a mosque in Dashalti village.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyevaalso attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

A foundation stone has been also laid for the Shusha Central Hospital. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

President of Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the restoration works carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the works done.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the Complex.

The restoration work at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex, an important cultural and historical architectural monument, is carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The complex includes a mosque, and small and large houses.



