Eighth panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts

By Trend

The eighth panel named “South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” has begun as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combatting climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.