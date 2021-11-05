UN General Assembly ex-chief urges reduced environmental damage by 2050

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The former UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa has said that it is necessary to reduce environmental damage by 2050.

She made remarks during panel discussions on "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19".

She stated that the greatest damage to the environment is caused by energy.

"The volume of this damage must be reduced by 2050, and measures must be strengthened to prevent climate change. For this, a common system must be created," she added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The forum will last until November 6.