Pope Francis: Baku Global Forum to intensify co-op, dialogue, mutual respect

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Pope Francis has said that the VIII Global Baku Forum will intensify cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect among communities.

He made the remarks in a appeal to participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" that kicked off in Baku on November 4 and will last until November 6.

“We know that you will discuss the issues related to COVID-19 and will seek answers to the most pressing questions as part of this event,” the message said.

He stressed that holding these events will allow communities to understand each other better, fulfill the commitments with more responsibility and intensify cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect.

Pope Francis recalled that the event coincides with the 880th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

“We know that 2021 has been declared the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan,” the message said. “It is a symbol of unity in our region.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.