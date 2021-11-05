Boris Johnson: UK to continue to be Azerbaijan's steadfast partner

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will continue to be a steadfast partner of Azerbaijan, Azertag has reported.

He made remarks in his message addressed to the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" on November 4.

"The United Kingdom is, and will continue to be, a steadfast partner for Azerbaijan. I look forward to the continued development of our partnership in the years ahead," he stated.

It should be noted that the British prime minister's message was read out by the deputy head of the British diplomatic mission in Baku, Philip Barclay.

"Next year marks the thirtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. During the last thirty years our relationship has blossomed and United Kingdom - Azerbaijani cooperation is currently at an all-time high. We remain your biggest investor, but our relationship goes far beyond that," Johnson said.

He underlined that the UK very much welcomes Azerbaijan’s growing role in international affairs, such as its support in combatting the use of chemical weapons and in tackling drugs smuggling, its chairmanship of the Non- Aligned Movement, and the help its troops provided in securing Kabul airport during the recent evacuations.

Noting that the biggest international challenge facing today is climate change, Johnson noted that this forum takes place at the same time as COP26.

" As COP26 continues – I very much hope Azerbaijan will play its role in securing a successful outcome. I welcome the emphasis you continue to place on 'green energy', and applaud your plans to increase the role of renewable energy in Azerbaijan," he said.

Johnson added that BP, Azerbaijan's strategic partner for the past 27 years, very much want to support this transition in the country.

British Prime Minister stressed that the UK continues to support peace and stability in the Caucasus region and to address post-conflict challenges.

"I have been horrified to see the continuing reports of deaths and injuries from land mines and unexploded ordnance. We in the United Kingdom – both Government and British companies - are already helping with this challenge, through support to Azerbaijan’s national demining programme and UNDP’s mine action, to contribute to mine risk awareness, and through offering our world-leading expertise," the prime minister said.

He added that the UK encourages all regional countries to also take steps towards signing the relevant treaties, in the forefront of which is the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

Johnson stressed that he also encourages all countries to build in a particular role for women in peacebuilding, including through the adoption of National Action Plans on Women, Peace and Security.

"I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the women who are playing a leading role in Azerbaijan’s society, such as the winners of this year’s British Council Alumni Awards, and to work of Wendy Morton, the UK’s Minister for Europe and Americas, in supporting the role of women in Azerbaijan and ensuring that our two great countries are working effectively together for the benefit of all our citizens," he said.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The forum will last until November 6.