Boris Johnson: UK to continue to be Azerbaijan's reliable partner

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will continue to be a reliable partner of Azerbaijan.

He made remarks in his message at the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" on November 4.

It should be noted that the message of the British prime minister was read by the deputy head of the British diplomatic mission in Baku, Philip Barclay.

"Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan is at the highest level," Johnson said.

He emphasized that the UK is in favor of establishing security in the Caucasus region.

"Azerbaijan is implementing a wide program for de-mining territories [previously liberated from Armenian occupation]. I believe that it is important to implement the Ottawa Convention on antipersonnel mines in the region," the prime minister added.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The forum will last until November 6.