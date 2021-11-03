Azerbaijan, Russia eye border demarcation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The tenth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian joint demarcation commission was held in Russia’s Pyatigorsk city on October 27-28, the Foreign Ministry reported on November 2.

During the meeting, the participants discussed issues related to the continuation of the Azerbaijani-Russian state border demarcation process. In addition, the commission's work plan for 2022 was approved.

The parties stated that the work plan of the Azerbaijan-Russian joint demarcation commission for 2021 was fully implemented.

It should be noted that the next meeting of the commission is planned to be held in Azerbaijan. The dates of the meeting will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

The border between Russia and Azerbaijan was established by an agreement signed in Baku on October 3, 2010. It was ratified on July 18, 2011. The length of the land border between the two countries is 284 km.

The joint demarcation commission was founded on May 15, 2013, in Moscow. It defines boundary markers and places of their installation, as well as pronunciation rules in the languages of the parties to geographical names.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.