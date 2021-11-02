About 56,000 buildings damaged bu Armenian attacks restored

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has restored almost 5,600 buildings damaged by Armenia's armed attacks in Tartar region during the 44-day war in 2020, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture has reported.

In the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Tartar region suffered the most from the aggression of the Armenian armed forces. Almost 6,000 buildings in the area were damaged, the report added.

"Of these, 57 private houses and five non-residential buildings were completely destroyed," the committee reported.

The repair and restoration work was completed in almost 5,600 buildings, 44 private houses and four non-residential objects were rebuilt and handed over to their owners on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the committee added.

The construction of 13 private houses and one non-residential facility, the repair and restoration in over 300 buildings was reported to be currently underway.

According to the State Committee, as a result of the Armenian aggression during the second Karabakh war, more than 13,000 houses were damaged in 11 cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

The committee also noted that construction, repair, and restoration work has already been completed on more than 12,000 residential and non-residential buildings.

Armenia's aggression and illegal occupation caused irreparable damages to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, which includes thousands of cultural values, including monuments of the world and national importance, mosques, temples, mausoleums, museums, art galleries, sites of archaeological excavations, libraries, and rare manuscripts.

More than 900 cemeteries were destroyed and vandalized by Armenia. The evidence of illegal "archaeological excavations" and so-called "restoration work" was found on the liberated Azerbaijani territories, confirming previous reports of Armenia's attempts to hide and falsify cultural, historical, and scientific evidence.

In its official statement in May 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azikh Cave, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve has become a victim of Armenian vandalism.