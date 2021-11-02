Army holds competition for best combat vehicle crew title

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is holding a competition for the best combat vehicle crew title, the Defence Ministry reported on November 1.

The competition for the Best IFV-2, IFV-3 and APC -82A crew title is being conducted by the Land Forces under the approved combat training plan, the report added.

The competition consists of four stages and is aimed at maintaining a high level of combat readiness.

In line with the rules of the competition, the military personnel are performing physical training, shooting training and driving tasks, as well as, fulfilling the norms both individually and in a group.

The competition will last until November 4, the report concluded.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



