President, first VP inaugurate numerous facilities in Shamakhi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Shamakhi region, Azertag reported on November 1.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Shamakhi city.

As part of the visit to Shamakhi, the Azerbaijani president and the first vice-president attended the inauguration of the North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC.

Azerishig OJSC Chairman Vugar Ahmadov briefed the head of state of the reconstruction carried out at the "Meysari” substation. The North-West Regional SCADA Management Center was established at the “Meysari” substation.

Aliyev launched the North-West Regional SCADA Management Center.

lham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva also inaugurated orphanage-kindergarten No 7 constructed with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's support in Shamakhi city.

The 60-seat kindergarten features game halls and bedrooms, a gym, a conference and a music hall, and a medical point.

The head of state and the first vice-president also inaugurated the Creativity Center in Shamakhi. The center was established with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's support.

The two-storey building of the Creativity Center has art workshops.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva opened the Shamakhi city stadium.

AFFA Executive Vice-President Elkhan Mammadov informed the head of state and the first vice-president of the work done.

The Shamakhi city stadium at a capacity of 2,200 fans will receive a UEFA category two certificate.

The president and the first vice-president also the Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center.

Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov informed the head of state and the first vice-president of the center.

The Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center occupies an area of 1.2 hectares.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva also inaugurated a new building of Jarhan village secondary school named after Heydar Huseynov.

The 420-seat school building features five blocks.

The president and the first vice-president opened the renovated Pirsaat Baba shrine-mosque complex in Shamakhi.



