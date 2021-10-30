By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 30, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account that the Azerbaijani Army liberated several villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts from the occupiers.

- President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline. The battles continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavand and Gubadli. A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was announced.

- A number of Azerbaijani settlements were shelled in the morning. A video of the destruction of Smerch, from which the Armenian Armed Forces shelled Barda, was released.

- Another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed a war crime was killed.

- Gubadli was subjected to artillery fire from the territory of Armenia.

- A video of the destruction of the missile-artillery depot of the Armenian Armed Forces was released.

- A video report from the liberated Khudafarin village of Jabrayil district was released.

- A video of the destruction of two more 'Smerch' missile systems, from which Armenian troops shelled the cities of Barda and Tartar, was released.

- Armenian armed forces launched 'Smerch' missile at Alasgarli village of Tartar.

- A video of exact strikes on the Armenian troops, as well as video of the destruction of another 'Osa' anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian troops were released.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.