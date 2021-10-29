Liberated Shusha's heat supply system ready for winter

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The heat supply system of Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha city is ready for winter, the Azerbaijani president's special representative for the Shusha region, Aydin Karimov, tweeted on October 28.

The special representative stated that within the framework of preparing the city for winter, the boiler houses were inspected, together with Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

"In accordance with the relevant instruction of the president, heat supply of the main buildings and facilities of the city will be provided," he said.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the reconstruction on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev in one of his interviews stated that a new housing complex for 25 houses will be built within a year, a maximum of one and a half years, and it will be possible already to return people to Shusha.

From December 31, 2020, TV and radio broadcasting was restored in Shusha and Khankandi cities, Khojali (Khojaly), Aghdam and Barda regions, as well as surrounding settlements.

Shops, bakeries, dental offices are already operating there. In addition, ATMs of different banks have been installed. In early May, President Aliyev laid the foundation stone of a new mosque and a school in Shusha and also inaugurated 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation, the newly-renovated Khari Bulbul hotel and a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the hotel.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.